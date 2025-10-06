It’s a powerful moving average crossover indicator that instantly notifies you when two MAs cross, so you never miss a signal.

This Expert Advisor uses retail trader sentiment from the Ziwox API to implement a contrarian trading strategy, taking trades opposite to the majority of retail positions. By combining sentiment data with a moving average trend filter, it identifies potential market reversals and avoids crowded trades. The EA automatically fetches and parses sentiment in real-time, executes buy or sell orders based on contrarian logic, and displays clear visual indicators of retail long and short ratios directly on the chart, providing traders with both actionable signals and market insight.