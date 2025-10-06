당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
Ichimoku Edge is based on the standard Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with default settings. It generates Buy and Sell signals from the cross of the Chikou Span with the price, confirmed by the position of price and Chikou Span relative to the Kumo (cloud).
Backtest Results
Strategy Logic
-
A Buy signal occurs when the Chikou Span crosses the price from below, confirmed when both current price and Chikou are above the Kumo.
-
A Sell signal occurs when the Chikou Span crosses the price from above, confirmed when both current price and Chikou are below the Kumo.
-
All open trades close automatically when an opposite (reverse) signal appears.
-
No fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit are used; exits rely entirely on signal reversals.
Money Management
Two position-sizing modes are supported:
-
Fixed lot size — trades use a predefined volume.
-
ATR-based sizing — dynamically adjusts lot size based on risk % or money value using the Average True Range indicator.
Key Input Parameters
Ichimoku Settings:
-
Tenkan = 9
-
Kijun = 26
-
Senkou = 52
Money Management:
-
Lots – fixed position size.
-
MM – enable ATR-based risk management.
-
ATR_Period, ATR_Multiplier – ATR settings.
-
Risk / MoneyRisk – percentage or fixed money risk.
-
UseMoneyInsteadOfPercentage – switch between % or currency-based risk.
-
UseEquityInsteadOfBalance – risk from equity instead of balance.
-
LotDigits – precision for broker lot size.
Miscellaneous:
-
OrderComment – order label.
-
Slippage – max slippage allowed.
-
Magic – unique EA identifier.
Notes
This EA works best on higher timeframes and trending markets. For best results, test various Ichimoku and ATR settings before live use.
