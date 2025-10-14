Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window. This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices, making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.

Displays price levels for simulated trades, including the set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values, for the selected trading direction. It also shows brief statistics, including an hourly breakdown for entry.