Experts

SAR_MACD_EA - MetaTrader 4용 expert

Educardo Trading
게시자:
Jakobus Botes
조회수:
133
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

So far this expert is based on a 15 min bar or candle chart, so the MACD is used as early indication of direction. the focus is on the parabolic sar as first signal to indicate a buy or sell secondly it looks where the closed of bar or candle indicated on the chart if the third candle back was below sma and previous candle closed was above sma and sar flipped below the price. that constitute as a buy signal, if macd shows bullish move and sar flipped below price but previous candle close (close[1]) is still below the sma it waits for 5 candles window for price to close above the sma. 

Be low is examples of the idea


the idea is that as soon as the candle close below the sma the 3rd candle should be above the sma and within that time frame the SAR should also flipped above the price, by this time macd confirms either at the same time or few candles back a bearish move.

this picture shows a buy 

xauusd 15min buy signal


