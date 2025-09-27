This MQL5 indicator identifies Upward (Bullish) and Downward (Bearish) Pinbars, displayed with customizable arrows (lime for upward, red for downward). It allows fine-tuning of detection parameters like tail body ratio and protrusion. Pop-up and push notification alerts signal new pinbars. Ideal for traders seeking precise reversal pattern detection.

This is a tester script that extends the standard MetaTrader 5 optimisation capabilities, allowing you to evaluate strategies according to complex user-defined criteria (with separation into in-sample and out-of-sample periods, advanced metrics and statistical tests).

The Balance of Power (BOP) is an indicator originally developed by Igor Livshin in 2001 to measure the balance of power between buyers and sellers during each candle.