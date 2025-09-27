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3 way Aroon value calculation - script for MetaTrader 5

Johan Gerard W Martens
Johan Gerard W Martens

Johan Gerard W Martens

For now a hobby, developing Expert Advisors and Indicators. Ultimate goal is to become a fulltime MQL5 developer.
1 code 2 topics 3 comments
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This script shows 3 ways of calculating the current Aroon Up and Aroon Down values:

  • 1st way by using CopyHigh and CopyLow.
  • 2nd way via iHighest and iLowest.
  • And finally using the Aroon indicator. This indicator has been written by Nikolay Kositsin can be downloaded from the MQL5 library: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/388.

    3 way Aroon Calculation


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