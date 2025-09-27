CodeBaseSezioni
Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Twitter!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Al pocket
Script

3 way Aroon value calculation - script per MetaTrader 5

Johan Gerard W Martens
Visualizzazioni:
1389
Valutazioni:
(1)
Pubblicato:
Aggiornato:
Scarica come ZIP, Come scaricare il codice da MetaEditor
Freelance MQL5 Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance

This script shows 3 ways of calculating the current Aroon Up and Aroon Down values:

  • 1st way by using CopyHigh and CopyLow.
  • 2nd way via iHighest and iLowest.
  • And finally using the Aroon indicator. This indicator has been written by Nikolay Kositsin can be downloaded from the MQL5 library: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/388.

    3 way Aroon Calculation


    Pinbar Detector Pinbar Detector

    This MQL5 indicator identifies Upward (Bullish) and Downward (Bearish) Pinbars, displayed with customizable arrows (lime for upward, red for downward). It allows fine-tuning of detection parameters like tail body ratio and protrusion. Pop-up and push notification alerts signal new pinbars. Ideal for traders seeking precise reversal pattern detection.

    RSI adjusted SuperTrend RSI adjusted SuperTrend

    simple atr supertrend with rsi filter

    A script for a tester that extends the standard MetaTrader 5 optimisation features A script for a tester that extends the standard MetaTrader 5 optimisation features

    This is a tester script that extends the standard MetaTrader 5 optimisation capabilities, allowing you to evaluate strategies according to complex user-defined criteria (with separation into in-sample and out-of-sample periods, advanced metrics and statistical tests).

    Balance Of Power Balance Of Power

    The Balance of Power (BOP) is an indicator originally developed by Igor Livshin in 2001 to measure the balance of power between buyers and sellers during each candle.