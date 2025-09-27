Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
3 way Aroon value calculation - script per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 1389
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Aggiornato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
This script shows 3 ways of calculating the current Aroon Up and Aroon Down values:
- 1st way by using CopyHigh and CopyLow.
- 2nd way via iHighest and iLowest.
- And finally using the Aroon indicator. This indicator has been written by Nikolay Kositsin can be downloaded from the MQL5 library: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/388.
This MQL5 indicator identifies Upward (Bullish) and Downward (Bearish) Pinbars, displayed with customizable arrows (lime for upward, red for downward). It allows fine-tuning of detection parameters like tail body ratio and protrusion. Pop-up and push notification alerts signal new pinbars. Ideal for traders seeking precise reversal pattern detection.RSI adjusted SuperTrend
simple atr supertrend with rsi filter
This is a tester script that extends the standard MetaTrader 5 optimisation capabilities, allowing you to evaluate strategies according to complex user-defined criteria (with separation into in-sample and out-of-sample periods, advanced metrics and statistical tests).Balance Of Power
The Balance of Power (BOP) is an indicator originally developed by Igor Livshin in 2001 to measure the balance of power between buyers and sellers during each candle.