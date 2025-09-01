Use this simplest class to write CSV file with out any preparations and types casting declarations.

Find the shortest usage example below.

string Filename = "filename_writer.csv" ; CDKSimplestCSVWriter CSVFile; CSVFile.AddRow(); CSVFile.SetLastRowValue( "Time" , TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )); CSVFile.SetLastRowValue( "Open" , DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits )); CSVFile.SetLastRowValue( "Close" , DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits )); uint r = CSVFile.AddRow(); CSVFile.SetValue(r, "Time" , TimeToString ( TimeCurrent () + 60 , TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )); CSVFile.SetValue(r, "Open" , DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits )); CSVFile.SetValue(r, "Close" , DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits )); if (CSVFile.RowCount() > 0 && CSVFile.ColumnCount() > 0 ) CSVFile.SetValue( 0 , 0 , "CUSTOM_TIME" ); if (CSVFile.WriteCSV(Filename, true , ";" , FILE_ANSI )) { PrintFormat ( "Successfully wrote %d rows with %d columns to: %s" , CSVFile.RowCount(), CSVFile.ColumnCount(), Filename); } else { PrintFormat ( "Error writing CSV file: %s" , Filename); } CSVFile.Clear();



