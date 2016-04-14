코드베이스섹션
Experts

Exp_Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed - MetaTrader 5용 expert

Nikolay Kositsin
조회수:
7621
평가:
(18)
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
exp_heiken_ashi_smoothed.mq5 (7.89 KB) 조회
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) 조회
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) 조회
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 (6.8 KB) 조회
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
A trading system based on the signals of the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at the close of a bar if the color of the indicator candlesticks changes from blue to red or vice versa.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15214

