📊 Trading Style Overview

This signal is based on a manual price-action trading approach with a strong focus on precise entry planning and disciplined execution. Trades are carefully prepared in advance using always pending orders and executed only when price reaches predefined key levels.

The strategy prioritizes market structure, volatility behavior, and clear risk boundaries rather than high-frequency or random trading.

🎯 Instruments & Market Focus

XAUUSD (Gold) – primary trading instrument (very often)

– primary trading instrument (very often) JPY Pairs – secondary instruments (rarely)

📌 Order Execution Method

Buy Limit / Sell Limit

Buy Stop / Sell Stop

Occasional market execution when conditions are optimal

Pending orders are used extensively to remove emotional decision-making and to ensure entries are executed only at high-probability price zones.

🧠 Strategy Logic

Support and resistance zone analysis

Breakout continuation setups

Volatility expansion, especially on Gold

Some pending orders may expire if market conditions change. This is a normal part of the strategy and reflects adaptive risk control rather than forced execution.

⚖️ Risk Management Principles

Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss

Risk is controlled on a per-trade basis

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

Consistent and transparent lot sizing

Drawdowns are managed through structure, not overtrading

📈 Trade Duration & Sessions

Intraday to short swing trades

Holding time: several hours to several days

Active mainly during London and New York sessions

Avoids low-liquidity market conditions

👤 Suitable for Subscribers Who

Understand realistic trading risks

Prefer structured and disciplined trading

Use proper account balance and leverage

Accept both winning and losing periods

⚠️ Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Floating drawdown may occur during high volatility

Use low to moderate risk settings when copying

Recommended to copy on accounts with similar leverage and symbol specifications

Transparency, discipline, and risk control are the core values of this signal.