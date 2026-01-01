シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / GoldenPath77
Anugrah Yoga Pratama

GoldenPath77

Anugrah Yoga Pratama
レビュー0件
88週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2024 224%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 051
利益トレード:
417 (39.67%)
損失トレード:
634 (60.32%)
ベストトレード:
24 968.24 USD
最悪のトレード:
-14 305.00 USD
総利益:
3 196 636.65 USD (1 238 026 pips)
総損失:
-2 508 738.02 USD (1 068 356 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
16 (182 822.97 USD)
最大連続利益:
182 822.97 USD (16)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
1 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
21
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
2.14
長いトレード:
689 (65.56%)
短いトレード:
362 (34.44%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.27
期待されたペイオフ:
654.52 USD
平均利益:
7 665.80 USD
平均損失:
-3 957.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
20 (-27 355.67 USD)
最大連続損失:
-121 659.11 USD (16)
月間成長:
-2.13%
年間予想:
-25.85%
アルゴリズム取引:
5%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
7 959.10 USD
最大の:
320 707.40 USD (34.65%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
34.46% (209 662.17 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 806
GBPJPY 113
EURJPY 60
USDJPY 37
GBPUSD 12
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 8
CHFJPY 3
NZDUSD 2
NQ100.R 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 721K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -7.3K
USDJPY 340
GBPUSD -5.7K
USDCAD 7.2K
AUDUSD -7.1K
CHFJPY 287
NZDUSD 300
NQ100.R 17
AUDJPY -548
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 201K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -9.9K
USDJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 47
USDCAD 536
AUDUSD -119
CHFJPY -186
NZDUSD 39
NQ100.R 850
AUDJPY -500
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +24 968.24 USD
最悪のトレード: -14 305 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 16
最大連続の負け: 16
最大連続利益: +182 822.97 USD
最大連続損失: -27 355.67 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 3
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 12
303 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

📊 Trading Style Overview

This signal is based on a manual price-action trading approach with a strong focus on precise entry planning and disciplined execution. Trades are carefully prepared in advance using always pending orders and executed only when price reaches predefined key levels.

The strategy prioritizes market structure, volatility behavior, and clear risk boundaries rather than high-frequency or random trading.

🎯 Instruments & Market Focus

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – primary trading instrument (very often)
  • JPY Pairs – secondary instruments (rarely)

📌 Order Execution Method

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop
  • Occasional market execution when conditions are optimal

Pending orders are used extensively to remove emotional decision-making and to ensure entries are executed only at high-probability price zones.

🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Support and resistance zone analysis
  • Breakout continuation setups
  • Volatility expansion, especially on Gold

Some pending orders may expire if market conditions change. This is a normal part of the strategy and reflects adaptive risk control rather than forced execution.

⚖️ Risk Management Principles

  • Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss
  • Risk is controlled on a per-trade basis
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
  • Consistent and transparent lot sizing
  • Drawdowns are managed through structure, not overtrading

📈 Trade Duration & Sessions

  • Intraday to short swing trades
  • Holding time: several hours to several days
  • Active mainly during London and New York sessions
  • Avoids low-liquidity market conditions

👤 Suitable for Subscribers Who

  • Understand realistic trading risks
  • Prefer structured and disciplined trading
  • Use proper account balance and leverage
  • Accept both winning and losing periods

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Floating drawdown may occur during high volatility
  • Use low to moderate risk settings when copying
  • Recommended to copy on accounts with similar leverage and symbol specifications

Transparency, discipline, and risk control are the core values of this signal.

レビューなし
2026.01.01 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 610 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録