시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / GoldenPath77
Anugrah Yoga Pratama

GoldenPath77

Anugrah Yoga Pratama
0 리뷰
안정성
88
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 278%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
거래 스타일이 변경되었습니다. 내역의 일부는 통계에 포함되지 않습니다. 시그널 서비스를 통한 수익의 증가는 어떻게 계산됩니까?
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 082
이익 거래:
436 (40.29%)
손실 거래:
646 (59.70%)
최고의 거래:
24 968.24 USD
최악의 거래:
-14 305.00 USD
총 수익:
3 415 056.47 USD (1 327 970 pips)
총 손실:
-2 584 204.57 USD (1 093 584 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
16 (182 822.97 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
182 822.97 USD (16)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
79.36%
최대 입금량:
5.34%
최근 거래:
14 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
40
평균 유지 시간:
24 시간
회복 요인:
2.59
롱(주식매수):
714 (65.99%)
숏(주식차입매도):
368 (34.01%)
수익 요인:
1.32
기대수익:
767.89 USD
평균 이익:
7 832.70 USD
평균 손실:
-4 000.32 USD
연속 최대 손실:
20 (-27 355.67 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-121 659.11 USD (16)
월별 성장률:
34.27%
연간 예측:
415.75%
Algo 트레이딩:
5%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
7 959.10 USD
최대한의:
320 707.40 USD (34.65%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
34.46% (209 662.17 USD)
자본금별:
0.93% (8 142.80 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 837
GBPJPY 113
EURJPY 60
USDJPY 37
GBPUSD 12
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 8
CHFJPY 3
NZDUSD 2
NQ100.R 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 864K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -7.3K
USDJPY 340
GBPUSD -5.7K
USDCAD 7.2K
AUDUSD -7.1K
CHFJPY 287
NZDUSD 300
NQ100.R 17
AUDJPY -548
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 266K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -9.9K
USDJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 47
USDCAD 536
AUDUSD -119
CHFJPY -186
NZDUSD 39
NQ100.R 850
AUDJPY -500
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +24 968.24 USD
최악의 거래: -14 305 USD
연속 최대 이익: 16
연속 최대 손실: 16
연속 최대 이익: +182 822.97 USD
연속 최대 손실: -27 355.67 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 12
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
304 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

📊 Trading Style Overview

This signal is based on a manual price-action trading approach with a strong focus on precise entry planning and disciplined execution. Trades are carefully prepared in advance using always pending orders and executed only when price reaches predefined key levels.

The strategy prioritizes market structure, volatility behavior, and clear risk boundaries rather than high-frequency or random trading.

🎯 Instruments & Market Focus

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – primary trading instrument (very often)
  • JPY Pairs – secondary instruments (rarely)

📌 Order Execution Method

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop
  • Occasional market execution when conditions are optimal

Pending orders are used extensively to remove emotional decision-making and to ensure entries are executed only at high-probability price zones.

🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Support and resistance zone analysis
  • Breakout continuation setups
  • Volatility expansion, especially on Gold

Some pending orders may expire if market conditions change. This is a normal part of the strategy and reflects adaptive risk control rather than forced execution.

⚖️ Risk Management Principles

  • Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss
  • Risk is controlled on a per-trade basis
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
  • Consistent and transparent lot sizing
  • Drawdowns are managed through structure, not overtrading

📈 Trade Duration & Sessions

  • Intraday to short swing trades
  • Holding time: several hours to several days
  • Active mainly during London and New York sessions
  • Avoids low-liquidity market conditions

👤 Suitable for Subscribers Who

  • Understand realistic trading risks
  • Prefer structured and disciplined trading
  • Use proper account balance and leverage
  • Accept both winning and losing periods

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Floating drawdown may occur during high volatility
  • Use low to moderate risk settings when copying
  • Recommended to copy on accounts with similar leverage and symbol specifications

Transparency, discipline, and risk control are the core values of this signal.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.01 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 610 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
GoldenPath77
월별 30 USD
278%
0
0
USD
985K
USD
88
5%
1 082
40%
79%
1.32
767.89
USD
34%
1:50
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.