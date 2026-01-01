SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / GoldenPath77
Anugrah Yoga Pratama

GoldenPath77

Anugrah Yoga Pratama
0 comentários
88 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2024 224%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 051
Negociações com lucro:
417 (39.67%)
Negociações com perda:
634 (60.32%)
Melhor negociação:
24 968.24 USD
Pior negociação:
-14 305.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 196 636.65 USD (1 238 026 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 508 738.02 USD (1 068 356 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
16 (182 822.97 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
182 822.97 USD (16)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
21
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
2.14
Negociações longas:
689 (65.56%)
Negociações curtas:
362 (34.44%)
Fator de lucro:
1.27
Valor esperado:
654.52 USD
Lucro médio:
7 665.80 USD
Perda média:
-3 957.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
20 (-27 355.67 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-121 659.11 USD (16)
Crescimento mensal:
-2.13%
Previsão anual:
-25.85%
Algotrading:
5%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
7 959.10 USD
Máximo:
320 707.40 USD (34.65%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
34.46% (209 662.17 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 806
GBPJPY 113
EURJPY 60
USDJPY 37
GBPUSD 12
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 8
CHFJPY 3
NZDUSD 2
NQ100.R 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 721K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -7.3K
USDJPY 340
GBPUSD -5.7K
USDCAD 7.2K
AUDUSD -7.1K
CHFJPY 287
NZDUSD 300
NQ100.R 17
AUDJPY -548
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 201K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -9.9K
USDJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 47
USDCAD 536
AUDUSD -119
CHFJPY -186
NZDUSD 39
NQ100.R 850
AUDJPY -500
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +24 968.24 USD
Pior negociação: -14 305 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 16
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 16
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +182 822.97 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -27 355.67 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 3
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 12
303 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

📊 Trading Style Overview

This signal is based on a manual price-action trading approach with a strong focus on precise entry planning and disciplined execution. Trades are carefully prepared in advance using always pending orders and executed only when price reaches predefined key levels.

The strategy prioritizes market structure, volatility behavior, and clear risk boundaries rather than high-frequency or random trading.

🎯 Instruments & Market Focus

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – primary trading instrument (very often)
  • JPY Pairs – secondary instruments (rarely)

📌 Order Execution Method

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop
  • Occasional market execution when conditions are optimal

Pending orders are used extensively to remove emotional decision-making and to ensure entries are executed only at high-probability price zones.

🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Support and resistance zone analysis
  • Breakout continuation setups
  • Volatility expansion, especially on Gold

Some pending orders may expire if market conditions change. This is a normal part of the strategy and reflects adaptive risk control rather than forced execution.

⚖️ Risk Management Principles

  • Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss
  • Risk is controlled on a per-trade basis
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
  • Consistent and transparent lot sizing
  • Drawdowns are managed through structure, not overtrading

📈 Trade Duration & Sessions

  • Intraday to short swing trades
  • Holding time: several hours to several days
  • Active mainly during London and New York sessions
  • Avoids low-liquidity market conditions

👤 Suitable for Subscribers Who

  • Understand realistic trading risks
  • Prefer structured and disciplined trading
  • Use proper account balance and leverage
  • Accept both winning and losing periods

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Floating drawdown may occur during high volatility
  • Use low to moderate risk settings when copying
  • Recommended to copy on accounts with similar leverage and symbol specifications

Transparency, discipline, and risk control are the core values of this signal.

Sem comentários
2026.01.01 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 610 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar