Anugrah Yoga Pratama

GoldenPath77

Anugrah Yoga Pratama
0 reviews
88 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 224%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 051
Profit Trades:
417 (39.67%)
Loss Trades:
634 (60.32%)
Best trade:
24 968.24 USD
Worst trade:
-14 305.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 196 636.65 USD (1 238 026 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 508 738.02 USD (1 068 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (182 822.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
182 822.97 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.14
Long Trades:
689 (65.56%)
Short Trades:
362 (34.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
654.52 USD
Average Profit:
7 665.80 USD
Average Loss:
-3 957.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-27 355.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-121 659.11 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-2.13%
Annual Forecast:
-25.85%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 959.10 USD
Maximal:
320 707.40 USD (34.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.46% (209 662.17 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 806
GBPJPY 113
EURJPY 60
USDJPY 37
GBPUSD 12
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 8
CHFJPY 3
NZDUSD 2
NQ100.R 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 721K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -7.3K
USDJPY 340
GBPUSD -5.7K
USDCAD 7.2K
AUDUSD -7.1K
CHFJPY 287
NZDUSD 300
NQ100.R 17
AUDJPY -548
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 201K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -9.9K
USDJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 47
USDCAD 536
AUDUSD -119
CHFJPY -186
NZDUSD 39
NQ100.R 850
AUDJPY -500
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24 968.24 USD
Worst trade: -14 305 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +182 822.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27 355.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 3
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 12
📊 Trading Style Overview

This signal is based on a manual price-action trading approach with a strong focus on precise entry planning and disciplined execution. Trades are carefully prepared in advance using always pending orders and executed only when price reaches predefined key levels.

The strategy prioritizes market structure, volatility behavior, and clear risk boundaries rather than high-frequency or random trading.

🎯 Instruments & Market Focus

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – primary trading instrument (very often)
  • JPY Pairs – secondary instruments (rarely)

📌 Order Execution Method

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop
  • Occasional market execution when conditions are optimal

Pending orders are used extensively to remove emotional decision-making and to ensure entries are executed only at high-probability price zones.

🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Support and resistance zone analysis
  • Breakout continuation setups
  • Volatility expansion, especially on Gold

Some pending orders may expire if market conditions change. This is a normal part of the strategy and reflects adaptive risk control rather than forced execution.

⚖️ Risk Management Principles

  • Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss
  • Risk is controlled on a per-trade basis
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
  • Consistent and transparent lot sizing
  • Drawdowns are managed through structure, not overtrading

📈 Trade Duration & Sessions

  • Intraday to short swing trades
  • Holding time: several hours to several days
  • Active mainly during London and New York sessions
  • Avoids low-liquidity market conditions

👤 Suitable for Subscribers Who

  • Understand realistic trading risks
  • Prefer structured and disciplined trading
  • Use proper account balance and leverage
  • Accept both winning and losing periods

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Floating drawdown may occur during high volatility
  • Use low to moderate risk settings when copying
  • Recommended to copy on accounts with similar leverage and symbol specifications

Transparency, discipline, and risk control are the core values of this signal.

No reviews
2026.01.01 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 610 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
