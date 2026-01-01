- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|806
|GBPJPY
|113
|EURJPY
|60
|USDJPY
|37
|GBPUSD
|12
|USDCAD
|8
|AUDUSD
|8
|CHFJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|NQ100.R
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|721K
|GBPJPY
|-21K
|EURJPY
|-7.3K
|USDJPY
|340
|GBPUSD
|-5.7K
|USDCAD
|7.2K
|AUDUSD
|-7.1K
|CHFJPY
|287
|NZDUSD
|300
|NQ100.R
|17
|AUDJPY
|-548
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|201K
|GBPJPY
|-21K
|EURJPY
|-9.9K
|USDJPY
|-1.5K
|GBPUSD
|47
|USDCAD
|536
|AUDUSD
|-119
|CHFJPY
|-186
|NZDUSD
|39
|NQ100.R
|850
|AUDJPY
|-500
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 12
📊 Trading Style Overview
This signal is based on a manual price-action trading approach with a strong focus on precise entry planning and disciplined execution. Trades are carefully prepared in advance using always pending orders and executed only when price reaches predefined key levels.
The strategy prioritizes market structure, volatility behavior, and clear risk boundaries rather than high-frequency or random trading.
🎯 Instruments & Market Focus
- XAUUSD (Gold) – primary trading instrument (very often)
- JPY Pairs – secondary instruments (rarely)
📌 Order Execution Method
- Buy Limit / Sell Limit
- Buy Stop / Sell Stop
- Occasional market execution when conditions are optimal
Pending orders are used extensively to remove emotional decision-making and to ensure entries are executed only at high-probability price zones.
🧠 Strategy Logic
- Support and resistance zone analysis
- Breakout continuation setups
- Volatility expansion, especially on Gold
Some pending orders may expire if market conditions change. This is a normal part of the strategy and reflects adaptive risk control rather than forced execution.
⚖️ Risk Management Principles
- Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss
- Risk is controlled on a per-trade basis
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
- Consistent and transparent lot sizing
- Drawdowns are managed through structure, not overtrading
📈 Trade Duration & Sessions
- Intraday to short swing trades
- Holding time: several hours to several days
- Active mainly during London and New York sessions
- Avoids low-liquidity market conditions
👤 Suitable for Subscribers Who
- Understand realistic trading risks
- Prefer structured and disciplined trading
- Use proper account balance and leverage
- Accept both winning and losing periods
⚠️ Important Notes
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Floating drawdown may occur during high volatility
- Use low to moderate risk settings when copying
- Recommended to copy on accounts with similar leverage and symbol specifications
Transparency, discipline, and risk control are the core values of this signal.