Anugrah Yoga Pratama

GoldenPath77

Anugrah Yoga Pratama
0 recensioni
88 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 224%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 051
Profit Trade:
417 (39.67%)
Loss Trade:
634 (60.32%)
Best Trade:
24 968.24 USD
Worst Trade:
-14 305.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 196 636.65 USD (1 238 026 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 508 738.02 USD (1 068 356 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (182 822.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
182 822.97 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.14
Long Trade:
689 (65.56%)
Short Trade:
362 (34.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.27
Profitto previsto:
654.52 USD
Profitto medio:
7 665.80 USD
Perdita media:
-3 957.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-27 355.67 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-121 659.11 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
-2.13%
Previsione annuale:
-25.85%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7 959.10 USD
Massimale:
320 707.40 USD (34.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.46% (209 662.17 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 806
GBPJPY 113
EURJPY 60
USDJPY 37
GBPUSD 12
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 8
CHFJPY 3
NZDUSD 2
NQ100.R 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 721K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -7.3K
USDJPY 340
GBPUSD -5.7K
USDCAD 7.2K
AUDUSD -7.1K
CHFJPY 287
NZDUSD 300
NQ100.R 17
AUDJPY -548
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 201K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -9.9K
USDJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 47
USDCAD 536
AUDUSD -119
CHFJPY -186
NZDUSD 39
NQ100.R 850
AUDJPY -500
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24 968.24 USD
Worst Trade: -14 305 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +182 822.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -27 355.67 USD

📊 Trading Style Overview

This signal is based on a manual price-action trading approach with a strong focus on precise entry planning and disciplined execution. Trades are carefully prepared in advance using always pending orders and executed only when price reaches predefined key levels.

The strategy prioritizes market structure, volatility behavior, and clear risk boundaries rather than high-frequency or random trading.

🎯 Instruments & Market Focus

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – primary trading instrument (very often)
  • JPY Pairs – secondary instruments (rarely)

📌 Order Execution Method

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop
  • Occasional market execution when conditions are optimal

Pending orders are used extensively to remove emotional decision-making and to ensure entries are executed only at high-probability price zones.

🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Support and resistance zone analysis
  • Breakout continuation setups
  • Volatility expansion, especially on Gold

Some pending orders may expire if market conditions change. This is a normal part of the strategy and reflects adaptive risk control rather than forced execution.

⚖️ Risk Management Principles

  • Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss
  • Risk is controlled on a per-trade basis
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
  • Consistent and transparent lot sizing
  • Drawdowns are managed through structure, not overtrading

📈 Trade Duration & Sessions

  • Intraday to short swing trades
  • Holding time: several hours to several days
  • Active mainly during London and New York sessions
  • Avoids low-liquidity market conditions

👤 Suitable for Subscribers Who

  • Understand realistic trading risks
  • Prefer structured and disciplined trading
  • Use proper account balance and leverage
  • Accept both winning and losing periods

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Floating drawdown may occur during high volatility
  • Use low to moderate risk settings when copying
  • Recommended to copy on accounts with similar leverage and symbol specifications

Transparency, discipline, and risk control are the core values of this signal.

2026.01.01 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 610 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
