信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / GoldenPath77
Anugrah Yoga Pratama

GoldenPath77

Anugrah Yoga Pratama
0条评论
88
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2024 224%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 051
盈利交易:
417 (39.67%)
亏损交易:
634 (60.32%)
最好交易:
24 968.24 USD
最差交易:
-14 305.00 USD
毛利:
3 196 636.65 USD (1 238 026 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 508 738.02 USD (1 068 356 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (182 822.97 USD)
最大连续盈利:
182 822.97 USD (16)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
2.14
长期交易:
689 (65.56%)
短期交易:
362 (34.44%)
利润因子:
1.27
预期回报:
654.52 USD
平均利润:
7 665.80 USD
平均损失:
-3 957.00 USD
最大连续失误:
20 (-27 355.67 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-121 659.11 USD (16)
每月增长:
-2.13%
年度预测:
-25.85%
算法交易:
5%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
7 959.10 USD
最大值:
320 707.40 USD (34.65%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
34.46% (209 662.17 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 806
GBPJPY 113
EURJPY 60
USDJPY 37
GBPUSD 12
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 8
CHFJPY 3
NZDUSD 2
NQ100.R 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 721K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -7.3K
USDJPY 340
GBPUSD -5.7K
USDCAD 7.2K
AUDUSD -7.1K
CHFJPY 287
NZDUSD 300
NQ100.R 17
AUDJPY -548
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 201K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -9.9K
USDJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 47
USDCAD 536
AUDUSD -119
CHFJPY -186
NZDUSD 39
NQ100.R 850
AUDJPY -500
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +24 968.24 USD
最差交易: -14 305 USD
最大连续赢利: 16
最大连续失误: 16
最大连续盈利: +182 822.97 USD
最大连续亏损: -27 355.67 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

📊 Trading Style Overview

This signal is based on a manual price-action trading approach with a strong focus on precise entry planning and disciplined execution. Trades are carefully prepared in advance using always pending orders and executed only when price reaches predefined key levels.

The strategy prioritizes market structure, volatility behavior, and clear risk boundaries rather than high-frequency or random trading.

🎯 Instruments & Market Focus

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – primary trading instrument (very often)
  • JPY Pairs – secondary instruments (rarely)

📌 Order Execution Method

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop
  • Occasional market execution when conditions are optimal

Pending orders are used extensively to remove emotional decision-making and to ensure entries are executed only at high-probability price zones.

🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Support and resistance zone analysis
  • Breakout continuation setups
  • Volatility expansion, especially on Gold

Some pending orders may expire if market conditions change. This is a normal part of the strategy and reflects adaptive risk control rather than forced execution.

⚖️ Risk Management Principles

  • Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss
  • Risk is controlled on a per-trade basis
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
  • Consistent and transparent lot sizing
  • Drawdowns are managed through structure, not overtrading

📈 Trade Duration & Sessions

  • Intraday to short swing trades
  • Holding time: several hours to several days
  • Active mainly during London and New York sessions
  • Avoids low-liquidity market conditions

👤 Suitable for Subscribers Who

  • Understand realistic trading risks
  • Prefer structured and disciplined trading
  • Use proper account balance and leverage
  • Accept both winning and losing periods

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Floating drawdown may occur during high volatility
  • Use low to moderate risk settings when copying
  • Recommended to copy on accounts with similar leverage and symbol specifications

Transparency, discipline, and risk control are the core values of this signal.

没有评论
2026.01.01 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 610 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
