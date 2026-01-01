SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / GoldenPath77
Anugrah Yoga Pratama

GoldenPath77

Anugrah Yoga Pratama
0 Bewertungen
88 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2024 224%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 051
Gewinntrades:
417 (39.67%)
Verlusttrades:
634 (60.32%)
Bester Trade:
24 968.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-14 305.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 196 636.65 USD (1 238 026 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 508 738.02 USD (1 068 356 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (182 822.97 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
182 822.97 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
21
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
2.14
Long-Positionen:
689 (65.56%)
Short-Positionen:
362 (34.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.27
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
654.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7 665.80 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3 957.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
20 (-27 355.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-121 659.11 USD (16)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-2.13%
Jahresprognose:
-25.85%
Algo-Trading:
5%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7 959.10 USD
Maximaler:
320 707.40 USD (34.65%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
34.46% (209 662.17 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 806
GBPJPY 113
EURJPY 60
USDJPY 37
GBPUSD 12
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 8
CHFJPY 3
NZDUSD 2
NQ100.R 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 721K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -7.3K
USDJPY 340
GBPUSD -5.7K
USDCAD 7.2K
AUDUSD -7.1K
CHFJPY 287
NZDUSD 300
NQ100.R 17
AUDJPY -548
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 201K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -9.9K
USDJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 47
USDCAD 536
AUDUSD -119
CHFJPY -186
NZDUSD 39
NQ100.R 850
AUDJPY -500
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +24 968.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -14 305 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 16
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 16
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +182 822.97 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -27 355.67 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

📊 Trading Style Overview

This signal is based on a manual price-action trading approach with a strong focus on precise entry planning and disciplined execution. Trades are carefully prepared in advance using always pending orders and executed only when price reaches predefined key levels.

The strategy prioritizes market structure, volatility behavior, and clear risk boundaries rather than high-frequency or random trading.

🎯 Instruments & Market Focus

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – primary trading instrument (very often)
  • JPY Pairs – secondary instruments (rarely)

📌 Order Execution Method

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop
  • Occasional market execution when conditions are optimal

Pending orders are used extensively to remove emotional decision-making and to ensure entries are executed only at high-probability price zones.

🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Support and resistance zone analysis
  • Breakout continuation setups
  • Volatility expansion, especially on Gold

Some pending orders may expire if market conditions change. This is a normal part of the strategy and reflects adaptive risk control rather than forced execution.

⚖️ Risk Management Principles

  • Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss
  • Risk is controlled on a per-trade basis
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
  • Consistent and transparent lot sizing
  • Drawdowns are managed through structure, not overtrading

📈 Trade Duration & Sessions

  • Intraday to short swing trades
  • Holding time: several hours to several days
  • Active mainly during London and New York sessions
  • Avoids low-liquidity market conditions

👤 Suitable for Subscribers Who

  • Understand realistic trading risks
  • Prefer structured and disciplined trading
  • Use proper account balance and leverage
  • Accept both winning and losing periods

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Floating drawdown may occur during high volatility
  • Use low to moderate risk settings when copying
  • Recommended to copy on accounts with similar leverage and symbol specifications

Transparency, discipline, and risk control are the core values of this signal.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.01 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 610 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
