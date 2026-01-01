СигналыРазделы
Anugrah Yoga Pratama

GoldenPath77

Anugrah Yoga Pratama
0 отзывов
88 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2024 224%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 051
Прибыльных трейдов:
417 (39.67%)
Убыточных трейдов:
634 (60.32%)
Лучший трейд:
24 968.24 USD
Худший трейд:
-14 305.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 196 636.65 USD (1 238 026 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 508 738.02 USD (1 068 356 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
16 (182 822.97 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
182 822.97 USD (16)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
21
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
2.14
Длинных трейдов:
689 (65.56%)
Коротких трейдов:
362 (34.44%)
Профит фактор:
1.27
Мат. ожидание:
654.52 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7 665.80 USD
Средний убыток:
-3 957.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
20 (-27 355.67 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-121 659.11 USD (16)
Прирост в месяц:
-2.13%
Годовой прогноз:
-25.85%
Алготрейдинг:
5%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
7 959.10 USD
Максимальная:
320 707.40 USD (34.65%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
34.46% (209 662.17 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 806
GBPJPY 113
EURJPY 60
USDJPY 37
GBPUSD 12
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 8
CHFJPY 3
NZDUSD 2
NQ100.R 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 721K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -7.3K
USDJPY 340
GBPUSD -5.7K
USDCAD 7.2K
AUDUSD -7.1K
CHFJPY 287
NZDUSD 300
NQ100.R 17
AUDJPY -548
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 201K
GBPJPY -21K
EURJPY -9.9K
USDJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 47
USDCAD 536
AUDUSD -119
CHFJPY -186
NZDUSD 39
NQ100.R 850
AUDJPY -500
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +24 968.24 USD
Худший трейд: -14 305 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 16
Макс. серия проигрышей: 16
Макс. прибыль в серии: +182 822.97 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -27 355.67 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 3
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 12
еще 303...
📊 Trading Style Overview

This signal is based on a manual price-action trading approach with a strong focus on precise entry planning and disciplined execution. Trades are carefully prepared in advance using always pending orders and executed only when price reaches predefined key levels.

The strategy prioritizes market structure, volatility behavior, and clear risk boundaries rather than high-frequency or random trading.

🎯 Instruments & Market Focus

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – primary trading instrument (very often)
  • JPY Pairs – secondary instruments (rarely)

📌 Order Execution Method

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop
  • Occasional market execution when conditions are optimal

Pending orders are used extensively to remove emotional decision-making and to ensure entries are executed only at high-probability price zones.

🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Support and resistance zone analysis
  • Breakout continuation setups
  • Volatility expansion, especially on Gold

Some pending orders may expire if market conditions change. This is a normal part of the strategy and reflects adaptive risk control rather than forced execution.

⚖️ Risk Management Principles

  • Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss
  • Risk is controlled on a per-trade basis
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
  • Consistent and transparent lot sizing
  • Drawdowns are managed through structure, not overtrading

📈 Trade Duration & Sessions

  • Intraday to short swing trades
  • Holding time: several hours to several days
  • Active mainly during London and New York sessions
  • Avoids low-liquidity market conditions

👤 Suitable for Subscribers Who

  • Understand realistic trading risks
  • Prefer structured and disciplined trading
  • Use proper account balance and leverage
  • Accept both winning and losing periods

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Floating drawdown may occur during high volatility
  • Use low to moderate risk settings when copying
  • Recommended to copy on accounts with similar leverage and symbol specifications

Transparency, discipline, and risk control are the core values of this signal.

Нет отзывов
2026.01.01 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 610 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
