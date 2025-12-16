シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Ultra Scalper Pro
Bashir Ahmad

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro

Bashir Ahmad
レビュー0件
信頼性
4週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  999  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 27%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
661
利益トレード:
494 (74.73%)
損失トレード:
167 (25.26%)
ベストトレード:
716.55 USD
最悪のトレード:
-153.01 USD
総利益:
2 830.30 USD (619 140 pips)
総損失:
-1 457.20 USD (607 363 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
40 (41.79 USD)
最大連続利益:
983.45 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
7.44%
最大入金額:
78.30%
最近のトレード:
5 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
174
平均保有時間:
5 分
リカバリーファクター:
2.21
長いトレード:
316 (47.81%)
短いトレード:
345 (52.19%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.94
期待されたペイオフ:
2.08 USD
平均利益:
5.73 USD
平均損失:
-8.73 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-621.81 USD)
最大連続損失:
-621.81 USD (8)
月間成長:
27.49%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
621.81 USD (8.89%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
8.90% (621.81 USD)
エクイティによる:
26.85% (1 612.49 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 661
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 12K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +716.55 USD
最悪のトレード: -153 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +41.79 USD
最大連続損失: -621.81 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real32"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro is a professionally managed XAUUSD scalping signal designed to capitalize on short-term gold price movements. The strategy focuses on precision entries, controlled risk management, and consistent execution during high-liquidity market sessions. Trades are generated using disciplined market analysis with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules to protect capital and optimize performance. Suitable for traders seeking fast, systematic gold trading with a professional approach.

(12.10.2025) Target Goal  : $10K 

-

-

-

Disclaimer :  Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


レビューなし
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 21:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Gold Ultra Scalper Pro
999 USD/月
27%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
4
100%
661
74%
7%
1.94
2.08
USD
27%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください