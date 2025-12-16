SignalsSections
Bashir Ahmad

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro

Bashir Ahmad
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 27%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
661
Profit Trades:
494 (74.73%)
Loss Trades:
167 (25.26%)
Best trade:
716.55 USD
Worst trade:
-153.01 USD
Gross Profit:
2 830.30 USD (619 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 457.20 USD (607 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (41.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
983.45 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
7.44%
Max deposit load:
78.30%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
174
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.21
Long Trades:
316 (47.81%)
Short Trades:
345 (52.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
2.08 USD
Average Profit:
5.73 USD
Average Loss:
-8.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-621.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-621.81 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
27.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
621.81 USD (8.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.90% (621.81 USD)
By Equity:
26.85% (1 612.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 661
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +716.55 USD
Worst trade: -153 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -621.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro is a professionally managed XAUUSD scalping signal designed to capitalize on short-term gold price movements. The strategy focuses on precision entries, controlled risk management, and consistent execution during high-liquidity market sessions. Trades are generated using disciplined market analysis with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules to protect capital and optimize performance. Suitable for traders seeking fast, systematic gold trading with a professional approach.

(12.10.2025) Target Goal  : $10K 

-

-

-

Disclaimer :  Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


No reviews
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 21:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
