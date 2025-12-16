СигналыРазделы
Bashir Ahmad

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro

Bashir Ahmad
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 27%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
661
Прибыльных трейдов:
494 (74.73%)
Убыточных трейдов:
167 (25.26%)
Лучший трейд:
716.55 USD
Худший трейд:
-153.01 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 830.30 USD (619 140 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 457.20 USD (607 363 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
40 (41.79 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
983.45 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
7.44%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
78.30%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
174
Ср. время удержания:
5 минут
Фактор восстановления:
2.21
Длинных трейдов:
316 (47.81%)
Коротких трейдов:
345 (52.19%)
Профит фактор:
1.94
Мат. ожидание:
2.08 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.73 USD
Средний убыток:
-8.73 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-621.81 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-621.81 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
27.49%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
621.81 USD (8.89%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
8.90% (621.81 USD)
По эквити:
26.85% (1 612.49 USD)

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 661
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 12K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +716.55 USD
Худший трейд: -153 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +41.79 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -621.81 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real32" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro is a professionally managed XAUUSD scalping signal designed to capitalize on short-term gold price movements. The strategy focuses on precision entries, controlled risk management, and consistent execution during high-liquidity market sessions. Trades are generated using disciplined market analysis with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules to protect capital and optimize performance. Suitable for traders seeking fast, systematic gold trading with a professional approach.

(12.10.2025) Target Goal  : $10K 

-

-

-

Disclaimer :  Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 21:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
