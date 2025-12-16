SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Ultra Scalper Pro
Bashir Ahmad

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro

Bashir Ahmad
Fiabilidad
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 27%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
661
Transacciones Rentables:
494 (74.73%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
167 (25.26%)
Mejor transacción:
716.55 USD
Peor transacción:
-153.01 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 830.30 USD (619 140 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 457.20 USD (607 363 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
40 (41.79 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
983.45 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
7.44%
Carga máxima del depósito:
78.30%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
174
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
2.21
Transacciones Largas:
316 (47.81%)
Transacciones Cortas:
345 (52.19%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.94
Beneficio Esperado:
2.08 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.73 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-8.73 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-621.81 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-621.81 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
27.49%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
621.81 USD (8.89%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
8.90% (621.81 USD)
De fondos:
26.85% (1 612.49 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 661
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 12K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +716.55 USD
Peor transacción: -153 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +41.79 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -621.81 USD

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro is a professionally managed XAUUSD scalping signal designed to capitalize on short-term gold price movements. The strategy focuses on precision entries, controlled risk management, and consistent execution during high-liquidity market sessions. Trades are generated using disciplined market analysis with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules to protect capital and optimize performance. Suitable for traders seeking fast, systematic gold trading with a professional approach.

(12.10.2025) Target Goal  : $10K 

Disclaimer :  Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 21:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
