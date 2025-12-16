SegnaliSezioni
Bashir Ahmad

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro

Bashir Ahmad
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 369 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
192
Profit Trade:
158 (82.29%)
Loss Trade:
34 (17.71%)
Best Trade:
72.09 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
370.38 USD (176 211 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-119.32 USD (81 880 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
40 (41.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
72.09 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
4.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.49%
Ultimo trade:
2 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
192
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
6.33
Long Trade:
100 (52.08%)
Short Trade:
92 (47.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.10
Profitto previsto:
1.31 USD
Profitto medio:
2.34 USD
Perdita media:
-3.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-39.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-39.68 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
5.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
39.68 USD (0.78%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.78% (39.68 USD)
Per equità:
0.07% (3.75 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 192
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 251
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 94K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +72.09 USD
Worst Trade: -16 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +41.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -39.68 USD

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro is a professionally managed XAUUSD scalping signal designed to capitalize on short-term gold price movements. The strategy focuses on precision entries, controlled risk management, and consistent execution during high-liquidity market sessions. Trades are generated using disciplined market analysis with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules to protect capital and optimize performance. Suitable for traders seeking fast, systematic gold trading with a professional approach.

-

-

-

-

Disclaimer :  Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


2025.12.16 13:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
