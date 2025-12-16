信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Ultra Scalper Pro
Bashir Ahmad

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro

Bashir Ahmad
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2025 27%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
661
盈利交易:
494 (74.73%)
亏损交易:
167 (25.26%)
最好交易:
716.55 USD
最差交易:
-153.01 USD
毛利:
2 830.30 USD (619 140 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 457.20 USD (607 363 pips)
最大连续赢利:
40 (41.79 USD)
最大连续盈利:
983.45 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
7.44%
最大入金加载:
78.30%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
174
平均持有时间:
5 分钟
采收率:
2.21
长期交易:
316 (47.81%)
短期交易:
345 (52.19%)
利润因子:
1.94
预期回报:
2.08 USD
平均利润:
5.73 USD
平均损失:
-8.73 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-621.81 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-621.81 USD (8)
每月增长:
27.49%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
621.81 USD (8.89%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.90% (621.81 USD)
净值:
26.85% (1 612.49 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 661
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 12K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +716.55 USD
最差交易: -153 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +41.79 USD
最大连续亏损: -621.81 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real32 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro is a professionally managed XAUUSD scalping signal designed to capitalize on short-term gold price movements. The strategy focuses on precision entries, controlled risk management, and consistent execution during high-liquidity market sessions. Trades are generated using disciplined market analysis with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules to protect capital and optimize performance. Suitable for traders seeking fast, systematic gold trading with a professional approach.

(12.10.2025) Target Goal  : $10K 

-

-

-

Disclaimer :  Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 21:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
