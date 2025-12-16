SignauxSections
Bashir Ahmad

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro

Bashir Ahmad
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 369 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
192
Bénéfice trades:
158 (82.29%)
Perte trades:
34 (17.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
72.09 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.70 USD
Bénéfice brut:
370.38 USD (176 211 pips)
Perte brute:
-119.32 USD (81 880 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
40 (41.79 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
72.09 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
7.33%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.49%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
192
Temps de détention moyen:
4 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
6.33
Longs trades:
100 (52.08%)
Courts trades:
92 (47.92%)
Facteur de profit:
3.10
Rendement attendu:
1.31 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.51 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-39.68 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-39.68 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.02%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
39.68 USD (0.78%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.78% (39.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.12% (6.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 192
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 251
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 94K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +72.09 USD
Pire transaction: -16 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +41.79 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -39.68 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro is a professionally managed XAUUSD scalping signal designed to capitalize on short-term gold price movements. The strategy focuses on precision entries, controlled risk management, and consistent execution during high-liquidity market sessions. Trades are generated using disciplined market analysis with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules to protect capital and optimize performance. Suitable for traders seeking fast, systematic gold trading with a professional approach.

-

-

-

-

Disclaimer :  Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


Aucun avis
2025.12.16 13:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
