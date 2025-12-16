SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Ultra Scalper Pro
Bashir Ahmad

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro

Bashir Ahmad
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 27%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
661
Negociações com lucro:
494 (74.73%)
Negociações com perda:
167 (25.26%)
Melhor negociação:
716.55 USD
Pior negociação:
-153.01 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 830.30 USD (619 140 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 457.20 USD (607 363 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
40 (41.79 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
983.45 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
7.44%
Depósito máximo carregado:
78.30%
Último negócio:
5 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
174
Tempo médio de espera:
5 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.21
Negociações longas:
316 (47.81%)
Negociações curtas:
345 (52.19%)
Fator de lucro:
1.94
Valor esperado:
2.08 USD
Lucro médio:
5.73 USD
Perda média:
-8.73 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-621.81 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-621.81 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
27.49%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
621.81 USD (8.89%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.90% (621.81 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
26.85% (1 612.49 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 661
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 12K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +716.55 USD
Pior negociação: -153 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +41.79 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -621.81 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real32" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro is a professionally managed XAUUSD scalping signal designed to capitalize on short-term gold price movements. The strategy focuses on precision entries, controlled risk management, and consistent execution during high-liquidity market sessions. Trades are generated using disciplined market analysis with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules to protect capital and optimize performance. Suitable for traders seeking fast, systematic gold trading with a professional approach.

(12.10.2025) Target Goal  : $10K 

-

-

-

Disclaimer :  Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


Sem comentários
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 21:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Gold Ultra Scalper Pro
999 USD por mês
27%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
4
100%
661
74%
7%
1.94
2.08
USD
27%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.