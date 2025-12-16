SignaleKategorien
Bashir Ahmad

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro

Bashir Ahmad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 27%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
661
Gewinntrades:
494 (74.73%)
Verlusttrades:
167 (25.26%)
Bester Trade:
716.55 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-153.01 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 830.30 USD (619 140 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 457.20 USD (607 363 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
40 (41.79 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
983.45 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
7.44%
Max deposit load:
78.30%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
174
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.21
Long-Positionen:
316 (47.81%)
Short-Positionen:
345 (52.19%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.94
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.08 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.73 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-621.81 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-621.81 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
27.49%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
621.81 USD (8.89%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.90% (621.81 USD)
Kapital:
26.85% (1 612.49 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 661
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +716.55 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -153 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +41.79 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -621.81 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real32" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro is a professionally managed XAUUSD scalping signal designed to capitalize on short-term gold price movements. The strategy focuses on precision entries, controlled risk management, and consistent execution during high-liquidity market sessions. Trades are generated using disciplined market analysis with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules to protect capital and optimize performance. Suitable for traders seeking fast, systematic gold trading with a professional approach.

(12.10.2025) Target Goal  : $10K 

-

-

-

Disclaimer :  Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 21:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
