Bashir Ahmad

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro

Bashir Ahmad
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 369 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
191
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
157 (82.19%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
34 (17.80%)
En iyi işlem:
72.09 USD
En kötü işlem:
-15.70 USD
Brüt kâr:
369.48 USD (175 311 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-119.32 USD (81 880 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
40 (41.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
72.09 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
4.88%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.49%
En son işlem:
30 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
191
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
6.30
Alış işlemleri:
99 (51.83%)
Satış işlemleri:
92 (48.17%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.10
Beklenen getiri:
1.31 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.35 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-39.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-39.68 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
5.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
39.68 USD (0.78%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.78% (39.68 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.07% (3.75 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 191
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 250
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 93K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +72.09 USD
En kötü işlem: -16 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +41.79 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -39.68 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real32" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Gold Ultra Scalper Pro is a professionally managed XAUUSD scalping signal designed to capitalize on short-term gold price movements. The strategy focuses on precision entries, controlled risk management, and consistent execution during high-liquidity market sessions. Trades are generated using disciplined market analysis with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules to protect capital and optimize performance. Suitable for traders seeking fast, systematic gold trading with a professional approach.

-

-

-

-

Disclaimer :  Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.16 13:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gold Ultra Scalper Pro
Ayda 369 USD
5%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
1
100%
191
82%
5%
3.09
1.31
USD
1%
1:500
