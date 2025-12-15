シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Growth Fund
George Poon

Growth Fund

George Poon
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  35  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 8%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
10
利益トレード:
10 (100.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
15.20 GBP
最悪のトレード:
0.00 GBP
総利益:
84.36 GBP (4 162 pips)
総損失:
0.00 GBP
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (84.36 GBP)
最大連続利益:
84.36 GBP (10)
シャープレシオ:
2.20
取引アクティビティ:
90.70%
最大入金額:
50.72%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
10 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
8.44 GBP
平均利益:
8.44 GBP
平均損失:
0.00 GBP
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 GBP)
最大連続損失:
0.00 GBP (0)
月間成長:
8.44%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 GBP
最大の:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
エクイティによる:
8.51% (91.82 GBP)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPJPY_SB 6
USDJPY_SB 4
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPJPY_SB 57
USDJPY_SB 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPJPY_SB 2.2K
USDJPY_SB 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +15.20 GBP
最悪のトレード: -0 GBP
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +84.36 GBP
最大連続損失: -0.00 GBP

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PepperstoneUK-Edge10"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The choice is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


レビューなし
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Growth Fund
35 USD/月
8%
0
0
USD
1.1K
GBP
2
100%
10
100%
91%
n/a
8.44
GBP
9%
1:30
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください