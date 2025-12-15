시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Growth Fund
George Poon

Growth Fund

George Poon
0 리뷰
안정성
4
0 / 0 USD
월별 35 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 13%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
19
이익 거래:
19 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
15.20 GBP
최악의 거래:
0.00 GBP
총 수익:
131.89 GBP (6 114 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 GBP
연속 최대 이익:
19 (131.89 GBP)
연속 최대 이익:
131.89 GBP (19)
샤프 비율:
1.94
거래 활동:
94.74%
최대 입금량:
50.72%
최근 거래:
7 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
19 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
6.94 GBP
평균 이익:
6.94 GBP
평균 손실:
0.00 GBP
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 GBP)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 GBP (0)
월별 성장률:
13.19%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 GBP
최대한의:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
자본금별:
8.51% (91.82 GBP)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY_SB 10
GBPJPY_SB 9
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY_SB 91
GBPJPY_SB 79
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY_SB 3.4K
GBPJPY_SB 2.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +15.20 GBP
최악의 거래: -0 GBP
연속 최대 이익: 19
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +131.89 GBP
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 GBP

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PepperstoneUK-Edge10"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The choice is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


리뷰 없음
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Growth Fund
월별 35 USD
13%
0
0
USD
1.1K
GBP
4
94%
19
100%
95%
n/a
6.94
GBP
9%
1:30
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.