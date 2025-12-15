SinaisSeções
George Poon

Growth Fund

George Poon
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 8%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
10 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
15.20 GBP
Pior negociação:
0.00 GBP
Lucro bruto:
84.36 GBP (4 162 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (84.36 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
84.36 GBP (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
2.20
Atividade de negociação:
90.70%
Depósito máximo carregado:
50.72%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
10 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
8.44 GBP
Lucro médio:
8.44 GBP
Perda média:
0.00 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 GBP (0)
Crescimento mensal:
8.44%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 GBP
Máximo:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.51% (91.82 GBP)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPJPY_SB 6
USDJPY_SB 4
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPJPY_SB 57
USDJPY_SB 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPJPY_SB 2.2K
USDJPY_SB 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +15.20 GBP
Pior negociação: -0 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +84.36 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 GBP

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The choice is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
