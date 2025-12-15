СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / GrandChildren Growth Fund
George Poon

GrandChildren Growth Fund

George Poon
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 35 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 8%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
9
Прибыльных трейдов:
9 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
15.20 GBP
Худший трейд:
0.00 GBP
Общая прибыль:
78.85 GBP (3 900 pips)
Общий убыток:
0.00 GBP
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (78.85 GBP)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
78.85 GBP (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
2.26
Торговая активность:
87.41%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
50.72%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
19 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.00
Длинных трейдов:
9 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
n/a
Мат. ожидание:
8.76 GBP
Средняя прибыль:
8.76 GBP
Средний убыток:
0.00 GBP
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 GBP (0)
Прирост в месяц:
7.89%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 GBP
Максимальная:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
По эквити:
8.51% (91.82 GBP)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPJPY_SB 6
USDJPY_SB 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPJPY_SB 57
USDJPY_SB 45
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPJPY_SB 2.2K
USDJPY_SB 1.7K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +15.20 GBP
Худший трейд: -0 GBP
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +78.85 GBP
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 GBP

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The choice is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


Нет отзывов
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
