George Poon

GrandChildren Growth Fund

George Poon
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 8%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
15.20 GBP
Worst trade:
0.00 GBP
Gross Profit:
78.85 GBP (3 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (78.85 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
78.85 GBP (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.26
Trading activity:
86.35%
Max deposit load:
50.03%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
8.76 GBP
Average Profit:
8.76 GBP
Average Loss:
0.00 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 GBP (0)
Monthly growth:
7.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
7.25% (78.26 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY_SB 6
USDJPY_SB 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY_SB 57
USDJPY_SB 45
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY_SB 2.2K
USDJPY_SB 1.7K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The choice is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


No reviews
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
