SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / GrandChildren Growth Fund
George Poon

GrandChildren Growth Fund

George Poon
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 35 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 8%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
10
Transacciones Rentables:
10 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
15.20 GBP
Peor transacción:
0.00 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
84.36 GBP (4 162 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (84.36 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
84.36 GBP (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.20
Actividad comercial:
90.70%
Carga máxima del depósito:
50.72%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
10 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
8.44 GBP
Beneficio medio:
8.44 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 GBP (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.44%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 GBP
Máxima:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
De fondos:
8.51% (91.82 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPJPY_SB 6
USDJPY_SB 4
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPJPY_SB 57
USDJPY_SB 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPJPY_SB 2.2K
USDJPY_SB 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +15.20 GBP
Peor transacción: -0 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +84.36 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 GBP

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The choice is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


No hay comentarios
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GrandChildren Growth Fund
35 USD al mes
8%
0
0
USD
1.1K
GBP
2
100%
10
100%
91%
n/a
8.44
GBP
9%
1:30
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.