George Poon

GrandChildren Growth Fund

George Poon
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
0%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 GBP
Pire transaction:
0.00 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 GBP
Perte brute:
0.00 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 GBP (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 GBP
Perte moyenne:
0.00 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 GBP (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Pas de données

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 GBP
Pire transaction: -0 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The choice is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


