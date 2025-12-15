信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / GrandChildren Growth Fund
George Poon

GrandChildren Growth Fund

George Poon
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2025 8%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
9 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
15.20 GBP
最差交易:
0.00 GBP
毛利:
78.85 GBP (3 900 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 GBP
最大连续赢利:
9 (78.85 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
78.85 GBP (9)
夏普比率:
2.26
交易活动:
89.65%
最大入金加载:
50.72%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
19 小时
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
9 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
8.76 GBP
平均利润:
8.76 GBP
平均损失:
0.00 GBP
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 GBP (0)
每月增长:
7.89%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 GBP
最大值:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
净值:
8.51% (91.82 GBP)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPJPY_SB 6
USDJPY_SB 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPJPY_SB 57
USDJPY_SB 45
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPJPY_SB 2.2K
USDJPY_SB 1.7K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +15.20 GBP
最差交易: -0 GBP
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +78.85 GBP
最大连续亏损: -0.00 GBP

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PepperstoneUK-Edge10 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The choice is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


没有评论
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
