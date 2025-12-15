SegnaliSezioni
George Poon

GrandChildren Growth Fund

George Poon
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 GBP
Worst Trade:
0.00 GBP
Profitto lordo:
0.00 GBP
Perdita lorda:
0.00 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 GBP (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 GBP
Profitto medio:
0.00 GBP
Perdita media:
0.00 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 GBP (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 GBP
Massimale:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 GBP
Worst Trade: -0 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The choice is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


2025.12.15 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
