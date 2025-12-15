シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / The Answer
Clifford Gyebi

The Answer

Clifford Gyebi
レビュー0件
信頼性
8週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -89%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
339
利益トレード:
271 (79.94%)
損失トレード:
68 (20.06%)
ベストトレード:
360.90 USD
最悪のトレード:
-589.20 USD
総利益:
10 523.04 USD (99 506 pips)
総損失:
-11 563.19 USD (66 800 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
30 (420.03 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 081.80 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
-0.04
取引アクティビティ:
35.75%
最大入金額:
182.33%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
97
平均保有時間:
34 分
リカバリーファクター:
-0.28
長いトレード:
185 (54.57%)
短いトレード:
154 (45.43%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.91
期待されたペイオフ:
-3.07 USD
平均利益:
38.83 USD
平均損失:
-170.05 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-1 413.60 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 413.60 USD (4)
月間成長:
-93.16%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 040.15 USD
最大の:
3 660.90 USD (96.51%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
96.51% (3 660.90 USD)
エクイティによる:
48.66% (155.10 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 339
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.i -1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.i 33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +360.90 USD
最悪のトレード: -589 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +420.03 USD
最大連続損失: -1 413.60 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"BlueberryMarkets-Live2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

The Answer” is the solution to all your Forex trading concerns.

Using my personally coded Expert Advisor, I provide a structured and disciplined trading approach designed to help traders grow their accounts without unnecessary risk or account blow-ups.

Every trade is manually executed based on market analysis, then automatically managed by the EA to control risk, optimize entries and exits, and maintain consistency. This hybrid approach combines human judgment with automated precision.

Minimum starting capital: $1,000

My goal is to educate, guide, and demonstrate how smart risk management and proper execution can lead to sustainable profits in the Forex market.

レビューなし
2025.12.26 13:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 07:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 06:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 00:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 06:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
The Answer
30 USD/月
-89%
0
0
USD
132
USD
8
100%
339
79%
36%
0.91
-3.07
USD
97%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください