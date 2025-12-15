SeñalesSecciones
Clifford Gyebi

The Answer

Clifford Gyebi
Fiabilidad
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -89%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
339
Transacciones Rentables:
271 (79.94%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
68 (20.06%)
Mejor transacción:
360.90 USD
Peor transacción:
-589.20 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
10 523.04 USD (99 506 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-11 563.19 USD (66 800 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
30 (420.03 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 081.80 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Actividad comercial:
35.75%
Carga máxima del depósito:
182.33%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
97
Tiempo medio de espera:
34 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.28
Transacciones Largas:
185 (54.57%)
Transacciones Cortas:
154 (45.43%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.91
Beneficio Esperado:
-3.07 USD
Beneficio medio:
38.83 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-170.05 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-1 413.60 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 413.60 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-93.16%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 040.15 USD
Máxima:
3 660.90 USD (96.51%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
96.51% (3 660.90 USD)
De fondos:
48.66% (155.10 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 339
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.i -1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.i 33K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +360.90 USD
Peor transacción: -589 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +420.03 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 413.60 USD

The Answer” is the solution to all your Forex trading concerns.

Using my personally coded Expert Advisor, I provide a structured and disciplined trading approach designed to help traders grow their accounts without unnecessary risk or account blow-ups.

Every trade is manually executed based on market analysis, then automatically managed by the EA to control risk, optimize entries and exits, and maintain consistency. This hybrid approach combines human judgment with automated precision.

Minimum starting capital: $1,000

My goal is to educate, guide, and demonstrate how smart risk management and proper execution can lead to sustainable profits in the Forex market.

2025.12.26 13:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 07:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 06:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 00:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 06:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
