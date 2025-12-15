- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.i
|293
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD.i
|2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD.i
|42K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
“The Answer” is the solution to all your Forex trading concerns.
Using my personally coded Expert Advisor, I provide a structured and disciplined trading approach designed to help traders grow their accounts without unnecessary risk or account blow-ups.
Every trade is manually executed based on market analysis, then automatically managed by the EA to control risk, optimize entries and exits, and maintain consistency. This hybrid approach combines human judgment with automated precision.
Minimum starting capital: $1,000
My goal is to educate, guide, and demonstrate how smart risk management and proper execution can lead to sustainable profits in the Forex market.
