Clifford Gyebi

The Answer

Clifford Gyebi
0 отзывов
Надежность
8 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 170%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
293
Прибыльных трейдов:
246 (83.95%)
Убыточных трейдов:
47 (16.04%)
Лучший трейд:
191.70 USD
Худший трейд:
-502.50 USD
Общая прибыль:
7 577.94 USD (89 317 pips)
Общий убыток:
-5 584.19 USD (47 028 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
30 (420.03 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
720.90 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
25.03%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
12.31%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
69
Ср. время удержания:
30 минут
Фактор восстановления:
1.37
Длинных трейдов:
159 (54.27%)
Коротких трейдов:
134 (45.73%)
Профит фактор:
1.36
Мат. ожидание:
6.80 USD
Средняя прибыль:
30.80 USD
Средний убыток:
-118.81 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-774.60 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-774.60 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
95.31%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
15.08 USD
Максимальная:
1 456.80 USD (38.40%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
38.40% (1 456.80 USD)
По эквити:
12.67% (318.60 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 293
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.i 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.i 42K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +191.70 USD
Худший трейд: -503 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +420.03 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -774.60 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

The Answer” is the solution to all your Forex trading concerns.

Using my personally coded Expert Advisor, I provide a structured and disciplined trading approach designed to help traders grow their accounts without unnecessary risk or account blow-ups.

Every trade is manually executed based on market analysis, then automatically managed by the EA to control risk, optimize entries and exits, and maintain consistency. This hybrid approach combines human judgment with automated precision.

Minimum starting capital: $1,000

My goal is to educate, guide, and demonstrate how smart risk management and proper execution can lead to sustainable profits in the Forex market.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 06:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
The Answer
30 USD в месяц
170%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
8
100%
293
83%
25%
1.35
6.80
USD
38%
1:500
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.