SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / The Answer
Clifford Gyebi

The Answer

Clifford Gyebi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 163%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
201
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
171 (85.07%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
30 (14.93%)
En iyi işlem:
153.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-261.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 514.64 USD (59 187 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 600.61 USD (31 532 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (420.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
589.64 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
53.68%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.42%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
29 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
5.01
Alış işlemleri:
111 (55.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
90 (44.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.74
Beklenen getiri:
9.52 USD
Ortalama kâr:
26.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-86.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-371.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-371.60 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
152.85%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
15.08 USD
Maksimum:
381.87 USD (14.63%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.13% (371.60 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.07% (2.20 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 201
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.i 1.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.i 28K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +153.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -261 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +420.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -371.60 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

The Answer” is the solution to all your Forex trading concerns.

Using my personally coded Expert Advisor, I provide a structured and disciplined trading approach designed to help traders grow their accounts without unnecessary risk or account blow-ups.

Every trade is manually executed based on market analysis, then automatically managed by the EA to control risk, optimize entries and exits, and maintain consistency. This hybrid approach combines human judgment with automated precision.

Minimum starting capital: $1,000

My goal is to educate, guide, and demonstrate how smart risk management and proper execution can lead to sustainable profits in the Forex market.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 06:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
The Answer
Ayda 30 USD
163%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
6
100%
201
85%
54%
1.73
9.52
USD
22%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.