Clifford Gyebi

The Answer

Clifford Gyebi
Confiabilidade
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -89%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
339
Negociações com lucro:
271 (79.94%)
Negociações com perda:
68 (20.06%)
Melhor negociação:
360.90 USD
Pior negociação:
-589.20 USD
Lucro bruto:
10 523.04 USD (99 506 pips)
Perda bruta:
-11 563.19 USD (66 800 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
30 (420.03 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 081.80 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.04
Atividade de negociação:
35.75%
Depósito máximo carregado:
182.33%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
97
Tempo médio de espera:
34 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
-0.28
Negociações longas:
185 (54.57%)
Negociações curtas:
154 (45.43%)
Fator de lucro:
0.91
Valor esperado:
-3.07 USD
Lucro médio:
38.83 USD
Perda média:
-170.05 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-1 413.60 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 413.60 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-93.16%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 040.15 USD
Máximo:
3 660.90 USD (96.51%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
96.51% (3 660.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
48.66% (155.10 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 339
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.i -1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.i 33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +360.90 USD
Pior negociação: -589 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +420.03 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 413.60 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

The Answer” is the solution to all your Forex trading concerns.

Using my personally coded Expert Advisor, I provide a structured and disciplined trading approach designed to help traders grow their accounts without unnecessary risk or account blow-ups.

Every trade is manually executed based on market analysis, then automatically managed by the EA to control risk, optimize entries and exits, and maintain consistency. This hybrid approach combines human judgment with automated precision.

Minimum starting capital: $1,000

My goal is to educate, guide, and demonstrate how smart risk management and proper execution can lead to sustainable profits in the Forex market.

2025.12.26 13:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 07:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 06:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 00:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 06:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
