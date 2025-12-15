SignauxSections
Clifford Gyebi

The Answer

Clifford Gyebi
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 163%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
201
Bénéfice trades:
171 (85.07%)
Perte trades:
30 (14.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
153.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-261.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 514.64 USD (59 187 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 600.61 USD (31 532 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (420.03 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
589.64 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
53.68%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.42%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
46
Temps de détention moyen:
29 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.01
Longs trades:
111 (55.22%)
Courts trades:
90 (44.78%)
Facteur de profit:
1.74
Rendement attendu:
9.52 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
26.40 USD
Perte moyenne:
-86.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-371.60 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-371.60 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
152.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
15.08 USD
Maximal:
381.87 USD (14.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
22.13% (371.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.07% (2.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 201
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i 1.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 28K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +153.90 USD
Pire transaction: -261 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +420.03 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -371.60 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

The Answer” is the solution to all your Forex trading concerns.

Using my personally coded Expert Advisor, I provide a structured and disciplined trading approach designed to help traders grow their accounts without unnecessary risk or account blow-ups.

Every trade is manually executed based on market analysis, then automatically managed by the EA to control risk, optimize entries and exits, and maintain consistency. This hybrid approach combines human judgment with automated precision.

Minimum starting capital: $1,000

My goal is to educate, guide, and demonstrate how smart risk management and proper execution can lead to sustainable profits in the Forex market.

Aucun avis
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 06:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
The Answer
30 USD par mois
163%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
6
100%
201
85%
54%
1.73
9.52
USD
22%
1:500
Copier

