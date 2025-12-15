SegnaliSezioni
Clifford Gyebi

The Answer

Clifford Gyebi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 163%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
201
Profit Trade:
171 (85.07%)
Loss Trade:
30 (14.93%)
Best Trade:
153.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-261.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 514.64 USD (59 187 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 600.61 USD (31 532 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (420.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
589.64 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
53.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.42%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
29 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.01
Long Trade:
111 (55.22%)
Short Trade:
90 (44.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.74
Profitto previsto:
9.52 USD
Profitto medio:
26.40 USD
Perdita media:
-86.69 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-371.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-371.60 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
152.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
15.08 USD
Massimale:
381.87 USD (14.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.13% (371.60 USD)
Per equità:
0.07% (2.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 201
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.i 1.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.i 28K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +153.90 USD
Worst Trade: -261 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +420.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -371.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

The Answer” is the solution to all your Forex trading concerns.

Using my personally coded Expert Advisor, I provide a structured and disciplined trading approach designed to help traders grow their accounts without unnecessary risk or account blow-ups.

Every trade is manually executed based on market analysis, then automatically managed by the EA to control risk, optimize entries and exits, and maintain consistency. This hybrid approach combines human judgment with automated precision.

Minimum starting capital: $1,000

My goal is to educate, guide, and demonstrate how smart risk management and proper execution can lead to sustainable profits in the Forex market.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 06:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
