Clifford Gyebi

The Answer

Clifford Gyebi
可靠性
8
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 66%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
316
盈利交易:
259 (81.96%)
亏损交易:
57 (18.04%)
最好交易:
360.90 USD
最差交易:
-589.20 USD
毛利:
9 415.14 USD (95 736 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8 644.49 USD (57 155 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (420.03 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 081.80 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
34.68%
最大入金加载:
14.75%
最近交易:
13 几分钟前
每周交易:
79
平均持有时间:
34 分钟
采收率:
0.42
长期交易:
173 (54.75%)
短期交易:
143 (45.25%)
利润因子:
1.09
预期回报:
2.44 USD
平均利润:
36.35 USD
平均损失:
-151.66 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-1 413.60 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 413.60 USD (4)
每月增长:
7.31%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
15.08 USD
最大值:
1 850.10 USD (48.77%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
48.77% (1 850.10 USD)
净值:
12.67% (318.60 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 316
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.i 771
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.i 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +360.90 USD
最差交易: -589 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +420.03 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 413.60 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BlueberryMarkets-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

The Answer” is the solution to all your Forex trading concerns.

Using my personally coded Expert Advisor, I provide a structured and disciplined trading approach designed to help traders grow their accounts without unnecessary risk or account blow-ups.

Every trade is manually executed based on market analysis, then automatically managed by the EA to control risk, optimize entries and exits, and maintain consistency. This hybrid approach combines human judgment with automated precision.

Minimum starting capital: $1,000

My goal is to educate, guide, and demonstrate how smart risk management and proper execution can lead to sustainable profits in the Forex market.

没有评论
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 00:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 06:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
