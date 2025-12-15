SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / The Answer
Clifford Gyebi

The Answer

Clifford Gyebi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
8 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -89%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
339
Gewinntrades:
271 (79.94%)
Verlusttrades:
68 (20.06%)
Bester Trade:
360.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-589.20 USD
Bruttoprofit:
10 523.04 USD (99 506 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-11 563.19 USD (66 800 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
30 (420.03 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 081.80 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
35.75%
Max deposit load:
182.33%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
97
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
34 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.28
Long-Positionen:
185 (54.57%)
Short-Positionen:
154 (45.43%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.91
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-3.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
38.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-170.05 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-1 413.60 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 413.60 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-93.16%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 040.15 USD
Maximaler:
3 660.90 USD (96.51%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
96.51% (3 660.90 USD)
Kapital:
48.66% (155.10 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 339
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i -1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +360.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -589 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +420.03 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 413.60 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

The Answer” is the solution to all your Forex trading concerns.

Using my personally coded Expert Advisor, I provide a structured and disciplined trading approach designed to help traders grow their accounts without unnecessary risk or account blow-ups.

Every trade is manually executed based on market analysis, then automatically managed by the EA to control risk, optimize entries and exits, and maintain consistency. This hybrid approach combines human judgment with automated precision.

Minimum starting capital: $1,000

My goal is to educate, guide, and demonstrate how smart risk management and proper execution can lead to sustainable profits in the Forex market.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 13:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 07:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 06:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 00:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 06:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
The Answer
30 USD pro Monat
-89%
0
0
USD
132
USD
8
100%
339
79%
36%
0.91
-3.07
USD
97%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.