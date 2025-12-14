シグナルセクション
Souaad Ziar

OKGOLD

Souaad Ziar
レビュー0件
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 657%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
308
利益トレード:
230 (74.67%)
損失トレード:
78 (25.32%)
ベストトレード:
18.92 USD
最悪のトレード:
-7.25 USD
総利益:
562.36 USD (810 794 pips)
総損失:
-153.71 USD (146 891 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
32 (42.85 USD)
最大連続利益:
42.85 USD (32)
シャープレシオ:
0.35
取引アクティビティ:
7.78%
最大入金額:
125.89%
最近のトレード:
11 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
57
平均保有時間:
35 分
リカバリーファクター:
29.25
長いトレード:
118 (38.31%)
短いトレード:
190 (61.69%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.66
期待されたペイオフ:
1.33 USD
平均利益:
2.45 USD
平均損失:
-1.97 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-8.33 USD)
最大連続損失:
-13.97 USD (3)
月間成長:
547.94%
アルゴリズム取引:
15%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
3.20 USD
最大の:
13.97 USD (4.46%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.50% (7.85 USD)
エクイティによる:
37.43% (108.02 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 289
BTCUSDm 17
EURUSDm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDm 380
BTCUSDm 28
EURUSDm 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDm 379K
BTCUSDm 285K
EURUSDm 6
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +18.92 USD
最悪のトレード: -7 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 32
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +42.85 USD
最大連続損失: -8.33 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real31"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

💰My name is Ziyar, a professional gold trader with over 12 years of real market experience and a strong background in the banking and financial sector, trading gold only (XAUUSD) with a disciplined fully manual strategy that uses no bots, no martingale and no aggressive gambling, where every position is built on mathematical logic, economic analysis and strict rule-based execution, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss under 0.5% with fast precise scalping entries lasting from minutes to less than one hour to keep risk extremely low; my performance targets a consistent and realistic 5%–15% monthly return with a clear focus on capital protection and stable growth, far from the unrealistic promises of 100% monthly gains that usually end in blown accounts, and with me your capital follows a safe transparent low-risk system designed for steady compounding minimal drawdown and long-term profitability—this is where your money truly belongs.
レビューなし
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.20 22:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 07:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 06:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 05:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 04:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 17:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.14 17:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 17:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
