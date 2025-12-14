- 成長
トレード:
308
利益トレード:
230 (74.67%)
損失トレード:
78 (25.32%)
ベストトレード:
18.92 USD
最悪のトレード:
-7.25 USD
総利益:
562.36 USD (810 794 pips)
総損失:
-153.71 USD (146 891 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
32 (42.85 USD)
最大連続利益:
42.85 USD (32)
シャープレシオ:
0.35
取引アクティビティ:
7.78%
最大入金額:
125.89%
最近のトレード:
11 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
57
平均保有時間:
35 分
リカバリーファクター:
29.25
長いトレード:
118 (38.31%)
短いトレード:
190 (61.69%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.66
期待されたペイオフ:
1.33 USD
平均利益:
2.45 USD
平均損失:
-1.97 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-8.33 USD)
最大連続損失:
-13.97 USD (3)
月間成長:
547.94%
アルゴリズム取引:
15%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
3.20 USD
最大の:
13.97 USD (4.46%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.50% (7.85 USD)
エクイティによる:
37.43% (108.02 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|289
|BTCUSDm
|17
|EURUSDm
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSDm
|380
|BTCUSDm
|28
|EURUSDm
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSDm
|379K
|BTCUSDm
|285K
|EURUSDm
|6
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +18.92 USD
最悪のトレード: -7 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 32
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +42.85 USD
最大連続損失: -8.33 USD
💰My name is Ziyar, a professional gold trader with over 12 years of real market experience and a strong background in the banking and financial sector, trading gold only (XAUUSD) with a disciplined fully manual strategy that uses no bots, no martingale and no aggressive gambling, where every position is built on mathematical logic, economic analysis and strict rule-based execution, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss under 0.5% with fast precise scalping entries lasting from minutes to less than one hour to keep risk extremely low; my performance targets a consistent and realistic 5%–15% monthly return with a clear focus on capital protection and stable growth, far from the unrealistic promises of 100% monthly gains that usually end in blown accounts, and with me your capital follows a safe transparent low-risk system designed for steady compounding minimal drawdown and long-term profitability—this is where your money truly belongs.
