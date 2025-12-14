SignaleKategorien
Souaad Ziar

OKGOLD

Souaad Ziar
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 657%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
308
Gewinntrades:
230 (74.67%)
Verlusttrades:
78 (25.32%)
Bester Trade:
18.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-7.25 USD
Bruttoprofit:
562.36 USD (810 794 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-153.71 USD (146 891 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
32 (42.85 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
42.85 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading-Aktivität:
7.78%
Max deposit load:
125.89%
Letzter Trade:
11 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
57
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
35 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
29.25
Long-Positionen:
118 (38.31%)
Short-Positionen:
190 (61.69%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.66
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.45 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.97 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-8.33 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-13.97 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
547.94%
Algo-Trading:
15%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.20 USD
Maximaler:
13.97 USD (4.46%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.50% (7.85 USD)
Kapital:
37.43% (108.02 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 289
BTCUSDm 17
EURUSDm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 380
BTCUSDm 28
EURUSDm 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 379K
BTCUSDm 285K
EURUSDm 6
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +18.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -7 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 32
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +42.85 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8.33 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

💰My name is Ziyar, a professional gold trader with over 12 years of real market experience and a strong background in the banking and financial sector, trading gold only (XAUUSD) with a disciplined fully manual strategy that uses no bots, no martingale and no aggressive gambling, where every position is built on mathematical logic, economic analysis and strict rule-based execution, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss under 0.5% with fast precise scalping entries lasting from minutes to less than one hour to keep risk extremely low; my performance targets a consistent and realistic 5%–15% monthly return with a clear focus on capital protection and stable growth, far from the unrealistic promises of 100% monthly gains that usually end in blown accounts, and with me your capital follows a safe transparent low-risk system designed for steady compounding minimal drawdown and long-term profitability—this is where your money truly belongs.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.20 22:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 07:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 06:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 05:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 04:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 17:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.14 17:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 17:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
