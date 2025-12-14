- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
308
Gewinntrades:
230 (74.67%)
Verlusttrades:
78 (25.32%)
Bester Trade:
18.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-7.25 USD
Bruttoprofit:
562.36 USD (810 794 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-153.71 USD (146 891 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
32 (42.85 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
42.85 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading-Aktivität:
7.78%
Max deposit load:
125.89%
Letzter Trade:
11 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
57
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
35 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
29.25
Long-Positionen:
118 (38.31%)
Short-Positionen:
190 (61.69%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.66
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.45 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.97 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-8.33 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-13.97 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
547.94%
Algo-Trading:
15%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.20 USD
Maximaler:
13.97 USD (4.46%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.50% (7.85 USD)
Kapital:
37.43% (108.02 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|289
|BTCUSDm
|17
|EURUSDm
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|380
|BTCUSDm
|28
|EURUSDm
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|379K
|BTCUSDm
|285K
|EURUSDm
|6
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +18.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -7 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 32
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +42.85 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8.33 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
💰My name is Ziyar, a professional gold trader with over 12 years of real market experience and a strong background in the banking and financial sector, trading gold only (XAUUSD) with a disciplined fully manual strategy that uses no bots, no martingale and no aggressive gambling, where every position is built on mathematical logic, economic analysis and strict rule-based execution, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss under 0.5% with fast precise scalping entries lasting from minutes to less than one hour to keep risk extremely low; my performance targets a consistent and realistic 5%–15% monthly return with a clear focus on capital protection and stable growth, far from the unrealistic promises of 100% monthly gains that usually end in blown accounts, and with me your capital follows a safe transparent low-risk system designed for steady compounding minimal drawdown and long-term profitability—this is where your money truly belongs.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
50 USD pro Monat
657%
0
0
USD
USD
123
USD
USD
7
15%
308
74%
8%
3.65
1.33
USD
USD
37%
1:200