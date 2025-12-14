SignalsSections
Souaad Ziar

OKGOLD

Souaad Ziar
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 657%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
308
Profit Trades:
230 (74.67%)
Loss Trades:
78 (25.32%)
Best trade:
18.92 USD
Worst trade:
-7.25 USD
Gross Profit:
562.36 USD (810 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-153.71 USD (146 891 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (42.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.85 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
7.78%
Max deposit load:
125.89%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
29.25
Long Trades:
118 (38.31%)
Short Trades:
190 (61.69%)
Profit Factor:
3.66
Expected Payoff:
1.33 USD
Average Profit:
2.45 USD
Average Loss:
-1.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
547.94%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.20 USD
Maximal:
13.97 USD (4.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.50% (7.85 USD)
By Equity:
37.43% (108.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 289
BTCUSDm 17
EURUSDm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 380
BTCUSDm 28
EURUSDm 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 379K
BTCUSDm 285K
EURUSDm 6
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.92 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

💰My name is Ziyar, a professional gold trader with over 12 years of real market experience and a strong background in the banking and financial sector, trading gold only (XAUUSD) with a disciplined fully manual strategy that uses no bots, no martingale and no aggressive gambling, where every position is built on mathematical logic, economic analysis and strict rule-based execution, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss under 0.5% with fast precise scalping entries lasting from minutes to less than one hour to keep risk extremely low; my performance targets a consistent and realistic 5%–15% monthly return with a clear focus on capital protection and stable growth, far from the unrealistic promises of 100% monthly gains that usually end in blown accounts, and with me your capital follows a safe transparent low-risk system designed for steady compounding minimal drawdown and long-term profitability—this is where your money truly belongs.
No reviews
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.20 22:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 07:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 06:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 05:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 04:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 17:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.14 17:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 17:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
