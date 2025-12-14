- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
308
Profit Trades:
230 (74.67%)
Loss Trades:
78 (25.32%)
Best trade:
18.92 USD
Worst trade:
-7.25 USD
Gross Profit:
562.36 USD (810 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-153.71 USD (146 891 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (42.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.85 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
7.78%
Max deposit load:
125.89%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
29.25
Long Trades:
118 (38.31%)
Short Trades:
190 (61.69%)
Profit Factor:
3.66
Expected Payoff:
1.33 USD
Average Profit:
2.45 USD
Average Loss:
-1.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
547.94%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.20 USD
Maximal:
13.97 USD (4.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.50% (7.85 USD)
By Equity:
37.43% (108.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|289
|BTCUSDm
|17
|EURUSDm
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|380
|BTCUSDm
|28
|EURUSDm
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|379K
|BTCUSDm
|285K
|EURUSDm
|6
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.92 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.33 USD
💰My name is Ziyar, a professional gold trader with over 12 years of real market experience and a strong background in the banking and financial sector, trading gold only (XAUUSD) with a disciplined fully manual strategy that uses no bots, no martingale and no aggressive gambling, where every position is built on mathematical logic, economic analysis and strict rule-based execution, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss under 0.5% with fast precise scalping entries lasting from minutes to less than one hour to keep risk extremely low; my performance targets a consistent and realistic 5%–15% monthly return with a clear focus on capital protection and stable growth, far from the unrealistic promises of 100% monthly gains that usually end in blown accounts, and with me your capital follows a safe transparent low-risk system designed for steady compounding minimal drawdown and long-term profitability—this is where your money truly belongs.
