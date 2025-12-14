- Crescita
Trade:
158
Profit Trade:
111 (70.25%)
Loss Trade:
47 (29.75%)
Best Trade:
12.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.61 USD
Profitto lordo:
254.74 USD (335 584 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-102.94 USD (96 148 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (42.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
42.54 USD (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
57.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.78%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
73
Tempo di attesa medio:
37 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
15.04
Long Trade:
64 (40.51%)
Short Trade:
94 (59.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.47
Profitto previsto:
0.96 USD
Profitto medio:
2.29 USD
Perdita media:
-2.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-8.33 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.09 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
151.80%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.20 USD
Massimale:
10.09 USD (6.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.50% (7.85 USD)
Per equità:
0.53% (1.33 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|149
|BTCUSDm
|7
|EURUSDm
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDm
|142
|BTCUSDm
|10
|EURUSDm
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDm
|141K
|BTCUSDm
|99K
|EURUSDm
|6
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
💰My name is Ziyar, a professional gold trader with over 12 years of real market experience and a strong background in the banking and financial sector, trading gold only (XAUUSD) with a disciplined fully manual strategy that uses no bots, no martingale and no aggressive gambling, where every position is built on mathematical logic, economic analysis and strict rule-based execution, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss under 0.5% with fast precise scalping entries lasting from minutes to less than one hour to keep risk extremely low; my performance targets a consistent and realistic 5%–15% monthly return with a clear focus on capital protection and stable growth, far from the unrealistic promises of 100% monthly gains that usually end in blown accounts, and with me your capital follows a safe transparent low-risk system designed for steady compounding minimal drawdown and long-term profitability—this is where your money truly belongs.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
152%
0
0
USD
USD
252
USD
USD
4
29%
158
70%
58%
2.47
0.96
USD
USD
8%
1:200