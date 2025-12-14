SegnaliSezioni
Souaad Ziar

OKGOLD

Souaad Ziar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 152%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
158
Profit Trade:
111 (70.25%)
Loss Trade:
47 (29.75%)
Best Trade:
12.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.61 USD
Profitto lordo:
254.74 USD (335 584 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-102.94 USD (96 148 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (42.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
42.54 USD (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
57.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.78%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
73
Tempo di attesa medio:
37 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
15.04
Long Trade:
64 (40.51%)
Short Trade:
94 (59.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.47
Profitto previsto:
0.96 USD
Profitto medio:
2.29 USD
Perdita media:
-2.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-8.33 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.09 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
151.80%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.20 USD
Massimale:
10.09 USD (6.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.50% (7.85 USD)
Per equità:
0.53% (1.33 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 149
BTCUSDm 7
EURUSDm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 142
BTCUSDm 10
EURUSDm 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 141K
BTCUSDm 99K
EURUSDm 6
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.44 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +42.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.33 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

💰My name is Ziyar, a professional gold trader with over 12 years of real market experience and a strong background in the banking and financial sector, trading gold only (XAUUSD) with a disciplined fully manual strategy that uses no bots, no martingale and no aggressive gambling, where every position is built on mathematical logic, economic analysis and strict rule-based execution, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss under 0.5% with fast precise scalping entries lasting from minutes to less than one hour to keep risk extremely low; my performance targets a consistent and realistic 5%–15% monthly return with a clear focus on capital protection and stable growth, far from the unrealistic promises of 100% monthly gains that usually end in blown accounts, and with me your capital follows a safe transparent low-risk system designed for steady compounding minimal drawdown and long-term profitability—this is where your money truly belongs.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.14 17:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.14 17:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 17:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 17:07 2025.12.14 17:07:18  

https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/227982965/a/qmb2iogx3c?sharer=trader

