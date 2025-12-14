信号部分
Souaad Ziar

OKGOLD

Souaad Ziar
0条评论
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 657%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
308
盈利交易:
230 (74.67%)
亏损交易:
78 (25.32%)
最好交易:
18.92 USD
最差交易:
-7.25 USD
毛利:
562.36 USD (810 794 pips)
毛利亏损:
-153.71 USD (146 891 pips)
最大连续赢利:
32 (42.85 USD)
最大连续盈利:
42.85 USD (32)
夏普比率:
0.35
交易活动:
7.78%
最大入金加载:
125.89%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
57
平均持有时间:
35 分钟
采收率:
29.25
长期交易:
118 (38.31%)
短期交易:
190 (61.69%)
利润因子:
3.66
预期回报:
1.33 USD
平均利润:
2.45 USD
平均损失:
-1.97 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-8.33 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-13.97 USD (3)
每月增长:
547.94%
算法交易:
15%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.20 USD
最大值:
13.97 USD (4.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.50% (7.85 USD)
净值:
37.43% (108.02 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 289
BTCUSDm 17
EURUSDm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDm 380
BTCUSDm 28
EURUSDm 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDm 379K
BTCUSDm 285K
EURUSDm 6
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +18.92 USD
最差交易: -7 USD
最大连续赢利: 32
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +42.85 USD
最大连续亏损: -8.33 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

💰My name is Ziyar, a professional gold trader with over 12 years of real market experience and a strong background in the banking and financial sector, trading gold only (XAUUSD) with a disciplined fully manual strategy that uses no bots, no martingale and no aggressive gambling, where every position is built on mathematical logic, economic analysis and strict rule-based execution, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss under 0.5% with fast precise scalping entries lasting from minutes to less than one hour to keep risk extremely low; my performance targets a consistent and realistic 5%–15% monthly return with a clear focus on capital protection and stable growth, far from the unrealistic promises of 100% monthly gains that usually end in blown accounts, and with me your capital follows a safe transparent low-risk system designed for steady compounding minimal drawdown and long-term profitability—this is where your money truly belongs.
没有评论
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.20 22:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 07:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 06:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 05:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 04:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 17:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.14 17:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 17:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
