- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
308
盈利交易:
230 (74.67%)
亏损交易:
78 (25.32%)
最好交易:
18.92 USD
最差交易:
-7.25 USD
毛利:
562.36 USD (810 794 pips)
毛利亏损:
-153.71 USD (146 891 pips)
最大连续赢利:
32 (42.85 USD)
最大连续盈利:
42.85 USD (32)
夏普比率:
0.35
交易活动:
7.78%
最大入金加载:
125.89%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
57
平均持有时间:
35 分钟
采收率:
29.25
长期交易:
118 (38.31%)
短期交易:
190 (61.69%)
利润因子:
3.66
预期回报:
1.33 USD
平均利润:
2.45 USD
平均损失:
-1.97 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-8.33 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-13.97 USD (3)
每月增长:
547.94%
算法交易:
15%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.20 USD
最大值:
13.97 USD (4.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.50% (7.85 USD)
净值:
37.43% (108.02 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|289
|BTCUSDm
|17
|EURUSDm
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDm
|380
|BTCUSDm
|28
|EURUSDm
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDm
|379K
|BTCUSDm
|285K
|EURUSDm
|6
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +18.92 USD
最差交易: -7 USD
最大连续赢利: 32
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +42.85 USD
最大连续亏损: -8.33 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
💰My name is Ziyar, a professional gold trader with over 12 years of real market experience and a strong background in the banking and financial sector, trading gold only (XAUUSD) with a disciplined fully manual strategy that uses no bots, no martingale and no aggressive gambling, where every position is built on mathematical logic, economic analysis and strict rule-based execution, and every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss under 0.5% with fast precise scalping entries lasting from minutes to less than one hour to keep risk extremely low; my performance targets a consistent and realistic 5%–15% monthly return with a clear focus on capital protection and stable growth, far from the unrealistic promises of 100% monthly gains that usually end in blown accounts, and with me your capital follows a safe transparent low-risk system designed for steady compounding minimal drawdown and long-term profitability—this is where your money truly belongs.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月50 USD
657%
0
0
USD
USD
123
USD
USD
7
15%
308
74%
8%
3.65
1.33
USD
USD
37%
1:200