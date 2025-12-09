シグナルセクション
Engineer Muhammad Younas
Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum

Engineer Muhammad Younas

Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 221%
MEXAtlantic-Real
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
71
利益トレード:
64 (90.14%)
損失トレード:
7 (9.86%)
ベストトレード:
26.76 USD
最悪のトレード:
-7.65 USD
総利益:
569.11 USD (29 245 pips)
総損失:
-30.10 USD (725 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
26 (232.98 USD)
最大連続利益:
232.98 USD (26)
シャープレシオ:
1.15
取引アクティビティ:
27.55%
最大入金額:
12.83%
最近のトレード:
3 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
20
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
69.10
長いトレード:
71 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
18.91
期待されたペイオフ:
7.59 USD
平均利益:
8.89 USD
平均損失:
-4.30 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-5.15 USD)
最大連続損失:
-7.65 USD (1)
月間成長:
144.73%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
7.80 USD (0.99%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.27% (5.43 USD)
エクイティによる:
25.21% (275.14 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.. 68
USOUSD 3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.. 552
USOUSD -13
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.. 29K
USOUSD -459
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +26.76 USD
最悪のトレード: -8 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 26
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +232.98 USD
最大連続損失: -5.15 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MEXAtlantic-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Minimum balance required : $1000


Welcome to my Gold Safe Growth.


This is Engineer Muhammad Younas, specialize in XAUUSD with a disciplined technical approach built around market structure, liquidity zones, and trend confirmation.
You will typically receive 2–3 high-probability trades per day — no overtrading, no unnecessary risk.
This signal is suitable even for small accounts, with a recommended minimum balance of $1000.
Risk management is strict: fixed lot sizing, controlled drawdown, and no martingale, grid, or hedging systems.
The goal is simple: steady, consistent growth with maximum safety for subscribers.

レビューなし
2026.01.10 17:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 06:18
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 06:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
