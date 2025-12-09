- 成長
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD..
|68
|USOUSD
|3
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD..
|552
|USOUSD
|-13
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD..
|29K
|USOUSD
|-459
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MEXAtlantic-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
Minimum balance required : $1000
Welcome to my Gold Safe Growth.
This is Engineer Muhammad Younas, specialize in XAUUSD with a disciplined technical approach built around market structure, liquidity zones, and trend confirmation.
You will typically receive 2–3 high-probability trades per day — no overtrading, no unnecessary risk.
This signal is suitable even for small accounts, with a recommended minimum balance of $1000.
Risk management is strict: fixed lot sizing, controlled drawdown, and no martingale, grid, or hedging systems.
The goal is simple: steady, consistent growth with maximum safety for subscribers.
